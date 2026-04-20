Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings At Premanand Maharaj’s Akshaya Tritiya Event In Vrindavan Amid ‘LizLaz Like’ Row | VIDEO

Virat Kohli has taken a short detour from his IPL 2026 commitments to visit spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan on Monday. Kohli sported a tulsi mala and attend the Akshaya Tritiya program alongside wife Anushka Sharma. Visuals from the event soon went viral on social media.

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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have visited Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram multiple times over the past months, reflecting a consistent focus on faith and spiritual grounding in their personal lives.

The visit comes amidst a packed IPL 2026 schedule, with Virat Kohli playing a vital part in RCB's season. Kohli was in action on Saturday in Bengaluru and made the trip to Delhi, to join in on the celebrations. The 37-year-old is enjoying a few days off, with RCB scheduled to play next on Friday, April 24.

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Kohli's visit comes after controversy

Kohli's visit comes on the heels of facing backlash for his 'like' on German influencer LizLaz's post. Screenshots of the alleged interaction quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes and widespread discussion across social media platforms.

While such incidents typically fade within hours, Kohli’s massive global fanbase ensured that this episode gained significant traction. Many users also drew comparisons to a previous controversy in which Kohli had addressed an “accidental like,” attributing it to an algorithmic glitch.

Incidentally, Kohli had visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram soon after that controversy had erupted.