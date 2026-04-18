VIDEO: Anushka Sharma Reacts To Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration From The Stands After LizLaz Controversy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave the internet another glimpse of perfect couple goals during the RCB vs DC clash in Bengaluru. After Jitesh Sharma took a stunner, Virat Kohli was pumped up, aggressively celebrating with his teammates. The RCB ace's celebration was well appreciated by Anushka Sharma, who was watching on from the crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat pumped, Anushka cheers

The incident happened in the third over of Delhi Capitals' chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck twice, with Jitesh Sharma taking a stunning catch to dismiss Sameer Rizvi.

With RCB on top, Virat Kohli was evidently pumped. He celebrated with aggression pumping his fists before joining his teammates. Watching on from the stands, Anushka Sharma cheered on, standing up and applauding her husband's team. It comes just after Kohli's LizLaz like controversy on Instagram.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Virat Kohli like controversy explained

The latest surge in LizLaz’s popularity came after fans claimed that Virat Kohli had liked one of her Instagram posts. Screenshots of the alleged interaction quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes and widespread discussion across social media platforms.

While such incidents typically fade within hours, Kohli’s massive global fanbase ensured that this episode gained significant traction. Many users also drew comparisons to a previous controversy in which Kohli had addressed an “accidental like,” attributing it to an algorithmic glitch.

Reportedly, Kohli later removed the like from the post, a move that several users interpreted as a response to the growing backlash and online scrutiny. However, neither Kohli nor his representatives have issued an official statement on the matter so far.