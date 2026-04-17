Who Is LizLaz? Meet German Influencer & Travel Vlogger Trending After Virat Kohli's Viral Instagram 'Like' Amid IPL 2026

LizLaz/Instagram

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has once again found himself trending on social media, this time due to an alleged Instagram interaction with a German influencer known as LizLaz. What began as a simple “like” quickly snowballed into a viral topic, prompting widespread curiosity about the woman at the center of the buzz.

Who is LizLaz?

LizLaz is a German-South African travel vlogger, content creator, and aspiring singer who has steadily built a following through her engaging social media presence. Known for her travel videos and cultural explorations, she has gained particular popularity in India, where audiences appreciate her authentic reactions to local experiences and everyday life. She also holds an M.Sc. degree in Psychology. Her content often captures her navigating Indian cities, interacting with locals, and documenting cultural contrasts with a mix of humor and curiosity.

Rising Popularity in India

LizLaz’s growing fanbase in India is largely driven by her relatable storytelling and respectful portrayal of Indian culture. From exploring bustling streets to sharing candid observations, her videos resonate with viewers who enjoy seeing their country through a foreign lens.

Her social media presence reflects a blend of travel, lifestyle, and personal expression, with occasional glimpses into her musical interests. This multi-faceted persona has helped her stand out in the crowded influencer space.

The Viral Virat Kohli Connection

The latest spike in her popularity came after fans noticed that Virat Kohli had allegedly liked one of her Instagram posts. Screenshots of the interaction spread rapidly, turning the moment into a meme fest across platforms.

While such incidents often fade quickly, Kohli’s massive fan following ensured that this one gained traction. The situation also drew parallels to a previous controversy where Kohli had addressed an accidental “like,” attributing it to algorithmic glitches.

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Social Media Frenzy

As expected, the internet responded with humor. Meme pages and comment sections were flooded with jokes, playful speculation, and exaggerated reactions. While some users treated the incident lightly, others debated whether the interaction was genuine or accidental.

Interestingly, the episode highlights how even minor social media actions by global celebrities can amplify the visibility of relatively lesser-known creators overnight.

Whether intentional or accidental, the viral moment has undeniably brought LizLaz into the spotlight. For many, it served as an introduction to a rising travel influencer whose content is already resonating with Indian audiences. Meanwhile, for Virat Kohli, it’s yet another reminder of how closely his online activity is watched and how quickly it can turn into headline news.