Viral Videos: MS Dhoni Lands In Ranchi From US, Heads Straight Home To Spend Time With Family And Dogs

Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in his hometown to spend time with his friends and dogs. The 42-year-old was seen at the Ranchi airport on Wednesday morning after landing in the city.

He went straight home and was then seen playing with a dog, which isn't his own, in a clip which surfaced on social media this evening.

Dhoni was vacationing in the United States earlier this month with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. He had said earlier that he loves to go to America for holidays.

He frequently visits New Jersey to see his friend with whom he plays golf, eats food at his house and enjoys the hospitality towards him and his family.

"Doing nothing, only playing golf and eating food," is high on Dhoni's agenda whenever he goes to his favourite travel destination.

The World Cup-winning captain retired from international cricket in 2019 and has since then played only in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni handed over the team's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024 and probably played his final season at the franchise but he hasn't yet confirmed whether he will come back to play another season or not.

CSK's top-level management wants Dhoni to be associated with the franchise in any capacity he wants but more so, as a middle-order batter for one more season.