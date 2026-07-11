Viral VIDEO: Virat Kohli Flaunts Everything From Shoes To Bags From His Brand One8 | X

A video has gone viral on social media in which Indian star batsman Virat Kohli is seen flaunting his brand One8 on Saturday. The viral video shows Kohli exiting a practice session ahead of the India vs England One-Day International (ODI) series. Internet users have reacted to the clip, claiming the star batter is wearing products from his own brand, from shoes to his bag.

The video is being widely shared on social media, with users claiming the branding is going strong as one of Indian cricket's biggest superstars is wearing and promoting his own products.

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Virat Kohli recently launched the sports brand in India at a grand event. Since then, the brand has been widely discussed among fans. Cricket fans have also challenged Kohli's supporters to buy his sports goods and call themselves true fans of the Indian batsman.

Reports suggest Kohli was leaving the stadium after a practice session when media personnel were taking photographs and videos of him. The viral video clearly shows the One8 logo on his bag. However, claims that his shoes and other accessories are also from his brand cannot be established from the viral video.

A social media user shared the video with the caption, "Virat Kohli is wearing everything from shoes to bags from his brand One8. The branding is going strong."