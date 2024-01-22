Viral Video: Virat Kohli Duplicate Gets Mobbed For Selfies In Ayodhya After Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Virat Kohli's doppelganger gets mobbed. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Lord Ram Temple's consecration ceremony on Monday turning out to be a massive event and a few pictures of Virat Kohli's presence also going viral, a doppelganger of the star cricketer was also spotted in Ayodhya. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man donning Kohli's jersey attracted plenty of fans, who was mobbed for selfies.

In the video, Kohli's lookalike was seen wearing shades along with a blue jersey and cap as a massive number of fans surrounded him and mobbed him to take a selfie with him.

This is what happened to duplicate Virat Kohli in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/LdHJhQzKqX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 22, 2024

Virat Kohli to miss the first two Tests against England:

Meanwhile, a massive news came out of the Indian camp on Monday (January 22nd, 2024), as the BCCI unveiled the update that Kohli will miss the first two Tests against the Englishmen due to personal reasons. The BCCI also requested some privacy for the 35-year-old and his family.

The former Indian captain will indeed be a big miss for the home side, especially after his productive returns in the drawn series in South Africa. The Delhi-born cricketer also has a decent record against England, hitting 1991 runs in 28 Tests at 42.36 with a best of 235.

England have had a troubled build-up of their own as middle-order batter Harry Brook will miss all 5 Tests due to personal reasons, while uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir's arrival has been delayed due to a visa issue. The 1st Test begins on January 25th in Hyderabad.