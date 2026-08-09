Viral Video Shows Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma & Arshdeep Singh Celebrating At Ramandeep Singh's Wedding To Charlie Chauhan

Indian cricket stars turned up in style as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh tied the knot with actress Charlie Chauhan in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. The wedding was attended by several of Ramandeep’s cricketing colleagues and friends, who joined the celebrations for his big day. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

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Ramandeep’s Punjab teammates, including Arshdeep Singh, were among those in attendance at the wedding celebrations. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also graced the occasion, adding to the star-studded gathering.

The cricketers were seen celebrating the occasion in high spirits as Ramandeep and Charlie began a new chapter together. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh were also spotted in a viral video which showcased the vaarna or vaar pauna custom.

Charlie Chauhan and Ramandeep Singh announced their wedding with a joint Instagram post, sharing a series of photographs from their special day. Videos and pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral on social media, capturing the couple as they exchanged vows in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara.