Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form, Slams 25 Sixes In Blistering 233-Run Knock During Local 50-Over Match | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma has roared back into form with a stunning batting display in a local league game in Punjab on Sunday. The left-hander smashed 233 runs off just 91 balls in a local 50-over game in Amritsar with the video of his boundary hitting exploits going viral.

Sharma took the attack to the bowlers from the start and kept finding the boundary regularly. He brought up his runs at a rapid pace and remained the key figure in Amritsar MensEnior’s huge total. His 25 sixes were a major feature of an innings built around clean and aggressive hitting. He powered a massive 533/8 in 50 overs.

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Sharma was eventually dismissed after being caught by Anikait Singh off Ashish Lowrance. By then, he had already put his team in a commanding position with his extraordinary knock. His 233 was comfortably the highest score of the innings and set the platform for the massive total.

Abhay Choudhary provided excellent support with a well-made 93 off 85 balls. He hit 10 fours and two sixes during his stay at the crease. Abhinav Sharma also made a quick 51 off 33 balls, adding further momentum to the innings.

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It is good news for Abhishek who endured a bad patch of form in the three match T20I series win over Zimbabwe. Sharma scored just 11 runs in three matches, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma all excelling.