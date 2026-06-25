Viral VIDEO Shows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Getting Emotional During First Team India Practice Session Ahead Of T20I Series Against Ireland

Viral VIDEO Shows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Getting Emotional | X

Belfast, June 25: Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had an emotional moment as he arrived for his first-ever Team India practice session in Belfast ahead of the T20I series against Ireland on Thursday. A video shared by the BCCI showed the teenager appearing overwhelmed before fielding coach T. Dilip walked up to him, placed a comforting hand on his shoulder and shared a few words of encouragement. The heart-warming moment quickly caught the attention of fans on social media.

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For Sooryavanshi, the training session marked a special milestone in his career as he joined the senior Indian team for the first time. The youngster is part of India's squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland and will be hoping to make a strong impression if he gets an opportunity to play.

The video also showed newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer arriving confidently for his first practice session as India's skipper. Iyer was seen interacting with teammates before leading the squad's preparations as India began a new chapter in the shortest format.

India will face Ireland in a two-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The first match will be played on June 26, followed by the second T20I on June 28.

India Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi