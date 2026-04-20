Viral Video Shows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Crying After Defeat, KKR Players Console Him At Eden Gardens

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was crestfallen after Rajasthan Royals fell to a final over defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. In a viral video, the 15-year-old was seen sitting on the sidelines, covered his face with his cap and was seemingly in tears with KKR players arriving to console him.

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Sooryavanshi in tears

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can be seen sitting beyond the advertising boards on the boundary after the KKR vs RR game. The 15-year-old was dejected and had his face covered with his cap as he digested the result.

A KKR player then came in and consoled him, hugging the youngster. That interaction has since gone viral, with netizens praising the 15-year-old for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Vice-Captain Rinku Singh smashed his first half-century of the season as KKR marked their first win of IPL 2026 with a 4-wicket win in Eden Gardens. Chasing a tricky 156 to win, KKR had lost all hopes after slipping to 85/6. However, Rinku smashed an unbeaten 53, including a six to bag the first two points of the season.

In the same game, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi top scored for Rajasthan Royals with 46 off 28 balls. He is now 4th on the Orange Cap leaderboard, just a run behind Virat Kohli.