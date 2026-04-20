'Flexing It Proudly': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shows Off Signed Cap By Virat Kohli On Live TV During KKR VS RR Clash | VIDEO

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proudly flexed his collectors item on live TV during the KKR vs RR game at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The 15-year-old was substituted during the second innings, and he sat by the sidelines with a cap and a towel. When the broadcast cameras panned to him, Sooryavanshi showed his cap, which was autographed by former India captain Virat Kohli.

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Earlier in the season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi terrorised RCB with his hitting skills. The 15-year-old smashed 78 off just 26 balls, which was incidentally the fastest half-century of IPL 2026.

After the game, Sooryavanshi spoke in length to Virat Kohli, trying to pick his brains. Kohli then signed Sooryavanshi's cap and wrote a heartwarming four-word message.

"Dear, Vaibhav. Well Done," wrote Kohli. Sooryavanshi wore the same cap while on the sidelines during the KKR vs RR game, and did not waste an opportunity to flex it on camera.

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KKR beat RR in a thriller

Vice-Captain Rinku Singh smashed his first half-century of the season as KKR marked their first win of IPL 2026 with a 4-wicket win in Eden Gardens. Chasing a tricky 156 to win, KKR had lost all hopes after slipping to 85/6. However, Rinku smashed an unbeaten 53, including a six to bag the first two points of the season.

In the same game, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi top scored for Rajasthan Royals with 46 off 28 balls. He is now 4th on the Orange Cap leaderboard, just a run behind Virat Kohli.