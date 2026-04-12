'Trying To Act Innocent': Viral Video Shows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fiddling With Bus AC

A lighthearted moment involving young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken social media by storm. A video has surfaced showing him mischievously fiddling with the air-conditioning controls on the team bus. Just 15, Sooryavanshi seen adjusting the AC vents and controls, before quickly settling in as most teenagers do.

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Netizens react to Sooryavanshi video

Social media users found the moment relatable and the video spread around like wildfire.

One user questioned his franchise Rajasthan Royals, when they had last checked the AC on their team bus. Others saw it as a confirmation of Vaibhav actually being 15 years old.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads Orange Cap race

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has wowed one and all with his blistering batting performances in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament, having scoring 200 runs in 4 innings. The left-hander has struck at 266.67, the highest for a batter in IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi's sheer audacity with the bat has left even the legends stumped in awe. He struck Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in the first over he faced off him. The 15-year-old then smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah at Guwahati, scoring a player of the match winning 78 off just 26 balls.