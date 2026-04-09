'Driving Licence Nahi Hai Uske Pass': Rajasthan Royals Staff Playfully Tease Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As He Plays With Remote Control Car; Video

Rajasthan Royals/X

In a light-hearted moment during an Indian Premier League 2026 practice session, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, young batter of the Rajasthan Royals, became the center of social media amusement after being seen playing with a toy car using a remote control.

Caught on camera by the team’s staff, Sooryavanshi was spotted navigating the miniature vehicle around the ground, prompting playful remarks from the Royals’ support staff. One of them jokingly exclaimed, “Driving license nahi hai uske pass,” a line that quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing memes and short clips of the incident.

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The video highlighted a fun side of IPL training sessions, showing that even professional cricketers enjoy moments of levity amid intense preparations. Sooryavanshi, known for his energetic presence on the field, seemed to enjoy the playful moment, smiling and maneuvering the toy car with enthusiasm while teammates and staff cheered him on. Such off-field antics offer a glimpse into team camaraderie and morale-building during the grueling IPL schedule.

'My Dear Friend...': R. Ashwin Hilariously Calls Out Cheteshwar Pujara For Not 'Saluting' Sooryavanshi & Jaiswal During RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match

In the wake of Indian Premier League action and viral moments from the commentary box, former Indian all‑rounder Ravichandran Ashwin stirred laughter across social media with a playful post on X (formerly Twitter). The post came after legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh was seen on commentary dramatically saluting the explosive batting of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal during their fiery performance against the Mumbai Indians at Guwahati.

Harbhajan’s salute, a humorous tribute to the duo’s boundary blitz that helped Rajasthan Royals post a massive total, quickly caught the eye of fans and pundits alike. In response, Ashwin took to X with a witty message: “Mera bhi salute but, my dear friend Pujara didn’t salute properly”, poking fun at their mutual friend Cheteshwar Pujara and adding an extra layer of humor to an already viral moment.

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While Harbhajan’s salute was a spontaneous reaction to Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal’s breathtaking batting display, Ashwin’s post turned it into a light‑hearted social media moment, showcasing the camaraderie and playful banter between cricketing friends. The exchange not only kept fans entertained but also highlighted how cricket culture now blends on‑field action with off‑field humor in the digital age.