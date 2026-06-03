Viral Video Shows Tim David Smoke Cigar At Narendra Modi Stadium During RCB's IPL 2026 Title Celebrations

RCB's Australian superstar Tim David has once again become a hot topic on social media. David has toed the line of controversy throughout IPL 2026 and went overboard during RCB's title celebrations. The hard-hitter was spotted smoking a cigar in a video doing the rounds on social media.

A video showing David smoking a cigar on the outfield at the Narendra Modi Stadium has gone viral online. Celebrating titles with a cigar is a common tradition in Australian cricket. On his Instagram account, David also posed with a cigar in his mouth as he and Phil Salt held the trophy.

Will David face sanctions for smoking a cigar?

As things stand, there is no specific IPL regulation that explicitly prohibits a player from smoking a cigar during post-match celebrations after the completion of a match and presentation ceremony. Since the act took place after the final result and was not connected to on-field conduct during play, sanctions appear unlikely unless tournament officials determine that any commercial, venue or Code of Conduct rules were breached.

Earlier in the season, Riyan Parag was fined 25% of his match fee after he was caught on camera smoking a vape in the dressing room. That action took place during a game and, hence, the sanction was imposed.

However, David is no stranger to disciplinary scrutiny this season. The RCB batter was recently suspended for one match and fined 50% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the IPL 2026 final. Earlier in the season, he was also penalised for making an obscene gesture during a match against Mumbai Indians.