RCB Star Tim David Fined, Suspended For First IPL 2027 Match After Throwing Ice Bag At Umpire Nitin Menon In Final | X

Ahmedabad, June 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee and handed two Demerit Points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident took place during the 10th over of the first innings and the sanction takes David's total tally to five Demerit Points for the season, resulting in a one-match suspension.

According to the IPL, David breached Article 2.9 of the Code of Conduct. The article relates to throwing a ball or any other item of cricket equipment, such as a water bottle, at or near a player, team official, umpire, match referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a match.

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The incident occurred after the fall of a wicket in the 10th over of the first innings when David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon. David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath.

This was David's third Level 1 offence of the IPL 2026 season. He received one Demerit Point for his first offence in Match 20 and two Demerit Points for his second offence in Match 54.

With two more Demerit Points added following the final, David's total has reached five Demerit Points. As a result, he will serve a one-match suspension in RCB's first game of the next IPL season, or the first match of the franchise he represents in IPL 2027.