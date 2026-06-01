VIDEO: RCB Pranksters Tim David And Phil Salt Empty Ice Box On Coach Andy Flower's Head During IPL 2026 Title Celebrations

RCB Pranksters Tim David And Phil Salt Empty Ice Box On Coach Andy Flower's Head During IPL 2026 Title Celebrations | X

Ahmedabad, June 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2026 title celebrations continued in memorable fashion after their victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Amid the post-match celebrations following RCB's second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy win, their overseas stars Tim David and Phil Salt were seen playfully tossing ice cubes from a cooler box onto head coach Andy Flower.

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is being widely shared on social media. The fans shared the video on a wide scale on social media as the players and support staff celebrated the historic triumph on the field.

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The viral video showed that the duo, Tim David and Phil Salt are quietly approaching their head coach Andy Flower with a cooler box in their hands which was filled with ice. They dodged all the other players quietly and reached at the back of Andy Flower who had no idea of what was going to happen to her in the next few seconds.

Flower is seen in the video in deep conversation with other RCB players when Phil Salt and Tim David drench him in ice as they pour all the ice on his head from behind as the teammates around them cheered and laughed.

The incident took place during RCB's trophy celebrations after the team defeated GT in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Players, coaching staff and support personnel were seen enjoying the moment after securing the franchise's second consecutive IPL title.