'I Was Hoping That I'd Get Banned': Tim David Breaks Silence After Making 'Obscene Gesture' From Dugout During RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

RCB/X

Tim David hilariously opened up about his viral middle-finger controversy during a fun interaction with RCB content creator Mr Nags, leaving fans in splits with his cheeky response.

The incident originally took place during Indian Premier League 2026 when the RCB batter appeared to make an obscene gesture during the tense clash against Mumbai Indians. The moment quickly went viral and eventually resulted in Tim David being fined 30 per cent of his match fees by the IPL governing body.

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During the interview, Mr Nags joked, “Why is this finger 30% match fees? See, they charge 30% for 2 fingers. If you had shown one, do you think it would have been only 15%?”

Tim David instantly fired back with a hilarious response, saying, “I was actually hoping that I’d get banned. So I didn’t have to come here and do this interview with you, Mr. Nags.”

The witty exchange quickly went viral across social media, with fans calling it one of the funniest IPL interview moments of the season.