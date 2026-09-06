Viral Video Shows Sreesanth Snub Sanju Samson During Presentation Ceremony After KCL Final

S Sreesanth walked past Sanju Samson without shaking his hand | X/athuljoju

A video from the presentation ceremony after the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) final has gone viral on social media. The clip shows former India fast bowler S Sreesanth walking past Sanju Samson while greeting other members on the stage. The moment has sparked speculation among fans about a possible rift between the two Kerala cricketers.

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Sreesanth walks past Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was standing on the dais during the presentation ceremony with his hands behind his back. As Sreesanth walked along the stage, he appeared to pass Samson without shaking his hand. Sreesanth then went on to greet and shake hands with other members standing nearby. There was no acknowledgement also between the two international cricketers.

The brief interaction quickly caught the attention of cricket fans after the video surfaced online. Many social media users shared the clip and discussed Sreesanth's apparent decision to walk past Samson. However, the exact reason behind the moment remains unclear.

The viral video has led to speculation about whether there is a potential rift between Sanju Samson and Sreesanth. It was the Kerala fast bowler who had given Sanju his big break by facilitating a trial with the Rajasthan Royals more than a decade ago.

However, relations between the two seemed to have soured since, if the viral video is anything to go by. Some believe Sreesanth's support of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi irked Samson, with the 15-year-old's emergence rumoured to being one of reasons behind his trade to CSK. Samson's rise in popularity following his World Cup heroics have also reportedly stemmed 'jealously' in Sreesanth, who himself has two World Cup titles.

Samson and Sreesanth are two of the biggest cricketing names to emerge from Kerala. Their brief interaction during the KCL final presentation has now become an unexpected talking point online. Unless either player addresses the viral video, the reason behind the apparent snub is likely to remain a matter of speculation.