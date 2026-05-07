Viral VIDEO Shows Sherfane Rutherford Helping Son Scared To Come Down The Stairs As Camerapersons Stay Busy Recording

'Down Syndrome?' Viral VIDEO Shows Sherfane Rutherford Helping Son Scared To Come Down The Stairs | X

Mumbai, May 7: A video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that West Indies cricketer and Mumbai Indians batter Sherfane Rutherford helping his son in coming down the stairs. The video is being widely shared on social media and the video shows that the media persons present at the spot are busy taking photographs, however, no one stepped up to help him.

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The viral video shows that Sherfane Rutherford's son is scared while coming down a staircase. He seems hesitant and waits for support before Rutherford walks towards him and helps him to get down the stairs. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the internet users are slamming the media personalities present at the spot for not helping the child in need.

A user shared the video on social media and said, "Sherfane Rutherford’s son, who is suffering from Down syndrome, was scared to come down the stairs and wanted help. But many people from the Indian media were busy recording videos with their cameras. Then Rutherford came and helped his son safely down the stairs."

There is no official statement or confirmation about Sherfane Rutherford's child's medical condition. The claims currently remain unverified.

Sherfane Rutherford has featured in seven matches for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The West Indies batter has scored 103 runs so far and has impressed with his aggressive batting style. Playing mainly as a finisher, Rutherford has maintained a strong strike rate of 190.74, giving Mumbai Indians quick runs in the final overs.