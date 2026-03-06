'I Wanna Go Home Please': Rutherford Makes Emotional Plea As West Indies Team Stranded Due To Iran Israel War

Rutherford Makes Emotional Plea As West Indies Stranded In India | X

West Indies cricket team are stuck in India despite their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign ending on Sunday. The team and support staff are holed up in Kolkata for the last 5 days with no confirmation on travel as the middle east conflict has ravaged international travel.

In an Instagram story, Sherfane Rutherford made an emotional plea to return home.

"I'm fed up. I wanna go home please," Rutherford posted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday confirmed the arrangement of a charter flight for the Caribbean outfit to return home after it remained stranded in the city for more than four days due to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

However those travel plans were subject to clearance which judging by Sherfane Rutherford's reaction hasn't come through. Rutherford's teammate Akeal Hosein also took to social media, sarcastically noting that he would be better off asking Cristiano Ronaldo for help.

"At this point, Im better off asking @Cristiano to send the 🛫 and come rescue me yes.." Hosein posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Windies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after India defeated them at the Eden Gardens by five wickets on Sunday. Earlier, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy voiced his frustration on social media.

Considering the situation in the Gulf region, several West Indies players are expected to remain in India as their respective IPL franchises are set to begin preparatory camps in the coming weeks.