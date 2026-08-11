Viral Video Shows Saif Ali Khan Bowling In A London Club Cricket Match

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan seems to have picked up a few cricket tricks from his father after a video of him playing a club match has gone viral. Saif is seen sporting all whites and bowling fast, with a proper run up and action.

The video, originally uploaded by Prince Cricket Academy, has since gone viral on social media. Despite being well in his 50s, Khan looks fit as ever as he bowled. His action drew praise from fans, who likened it to the likes of former England bowler Darren Gough.

Saif Ali Khan is no stranger to cricket. The 56-year-old is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Pataudi is hailed as one of greatest Indian captains, having taken on the role at just 21. He played 46 Tests and over 310 First Class matches for Delhi, Hyderabad and Surrey.

Saif has often spoken about how his father's life as a cricketer and watching him up close has shaped him. Saif witnessed firsthand the discipline, focus and passion that came with being a professional cricketer.

His connection to the game has remained strong over the years, with the actor frequently reflecting on his father’s illustrious career and the impact it had on his own upbringing.

A National Award Winner, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Netflix movie Kartavya. His next release is the Priyadarshan directorial Haiwan - starring alongside Akshay Kumar. Khan reportedly plays a blind samurai in the film,