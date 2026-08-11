CWG 2026 Medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Sharmila Dhankar & Jhandu Kumar To Appear On ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ With Amitabh Bachchan

Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists Sharmila Dhankar, Lovlina Borgohain and Jhandu Kumar are set to swap the sporting arena for the television studio. The trio is expected to appear on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

The trio, who recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were part of India's history making contingent in Glasgow. Dhankar won the gold, while Lovlina had to settle for silver. Jhandu Kumar won the bronze - among India's rich haul of 39 medals.

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As reported by IANS, the three athletes will appear together in the famed quiz show hosted by National Award winning Amitabh Bachchan. Sony, the show runners, are yet to announce the development but reports suggest that the episode would be telecasted after August 15.

Bachchan has hosted all but one season of the show, which has been running for more than decades. The latest season premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on August 10 and is also streamed on Sony LIV.

The appearance will give the athletes a chance to share their sporting journeys and experiences with the KBC audience. Sharmila Dhankar won gold in the women’s F57 shot put event at the Commonwealth Games after overcoming a difficult personal journey that included surviving domestic violence. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, an Olympic medallist, secured a podium finish for India, establishing herself as one of the country’s leading boxers.

Para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar won bronze in the men’s heavyweight event at the Games, India's first medal of the Commonwealth Games campaign.