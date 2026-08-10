'Chaar Chaand Laga Diya': PM Modi Hails Jadumani Singh's Kargil Vijay Diwas Victory Over Pakistan During CWG 2026 | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indian Army boxer and silver medallist Jadumani Singh Mandengbam for dedicating his victory over Pakistan to the heroes of the Kargil War. Modi said Singh’s gesture carried special significance because he was himself a soldier and had dedicated his medal to those who emerged victorious in Kargil.

"Main jarur maanta hu ki desh ke veer jawano ko, aapne jo bhaav prakat kiya hai, ki main, Kargil ke vijetao ko mera medal samarpit karta hu, usne uss vijay par chaar chaand laga diye. Aur jisko parajit karna tha, usi ko kiya aapne [The fact that you—yourself a soldier—expressed such a sentiment, dedicating your medal to the victors of Kargil, truly added glory to that triumph; you defeated the very adversary that needed to be defeated]," Modi said.

The 22-year-old had outclassed Pakistan's Sumama Rehman to book his place in the quarterfinals of the men's 55kg boxing in Glasgow. In what was an emotional charged match given the significance of the day and opponent, Jadumani produced a dominant display to outclass Rehman 5-0 by unanimous decision in the Round of 16.

He eventually won the silver medal, adding to Indian boxing's rich haul of 10 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The Prime Minister’s remarks highlighted the patriotic significance of Singh’s sporting achievement and his tribute to the armed forces. Singh’s decision to dedicate his medal to the Kargil heroes added a deeper meaning to his victory, Modi said. The episode reflects the strong connection between Singh’s identity as a soldier and his achievements in the boxing ring.