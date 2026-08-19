Viral Video Shows Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar Enjoy Biryani In Bengaluru During Injury Rehab After Missing IND Vs SL Tests

A viral video of Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar enjoying biryani in Bengaluru has caught the attention of cricket fans. The two Indian players are currently at the Centre of Excellence (COE), where they are recovering from their respective injuries. They were joined by fellow cricketer Varun Chakravarthy for the meal. All three play for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket.

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The trio were spotted enjoying biryani together at Akshay Food Factory in Bengaluru. Away from their rehabilitation schedules, the players appeared to make the most of some relaxed time together. The outing offered them a welcome break from their regular fitness and recovery routines.

Sundar and Sai Sudharsan were both in contention to feature in the IND vs SL Tests, but were ruled out with their respective injuries. They were named in the initial squad but then did not pass the fitness assessment, leading to Saransh Jain and Sarfaraz Khan being named in the squad.

It is not uncommon for athletes to consume biryani. Meat biryani is known to be a rich source of protein, which aids in muscle building and recovery. The focus remains on recovery and getting back to full fitness. Sudharsan, Sundar and Chakravarthy are expected to continue their rehabilitation work at the COE. Until then, a biryani break in Bengaluru provided the trio with a much-needed change from their routine.