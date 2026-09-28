Viral Video Shows Rohit Sharma Escape Injury After Slipping On Team Bus Stairs Following IND Vs WI 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma slips while getting off the bus | X

Former India captain Rohit Sharma had a lucky escape after slipping on the stairs while getting off the team bus following the first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and quickly attracted attention from cricket fans.

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Rohit escapes injury after slip

In the clip, Rohit can be seen making his way down the stairs of the team bus after arriving at the team hotel. However, as he stepped down, the veteran opener suddenly lost his footing and slipped. Security on duty quickly rushed to help the former captain up on his feet.

Fortunately, Rohit managed to regain his balance before suffering any serious injury. He appeared to compose himself immediately and continued walking, suggesting that the incident did not result in any visible physical damage.

The moment nevertheless caused concern, given the potential severity of a fall on the narrow bus stairs. Rohit, 39, has been an important figure in Indian cricket over the years, and any injury scare involving the former captain is bound to attract significant attention.

Rohit had a decent outing in Thiruvananthapuram as India clinched a comfortable 8-wicket win in the first ODI. The 39-year-old scored 32 in a 74-run opening partnership to set the tone of the run chase.