Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer & Co Reach Semis After Rain Washes Out Afghanistan Clash

India clinched safe passage into the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2026 after rain washed out their clash against Afghanistan on Sunday. While the rain had stopped minutes before the toss, the conditions on the ground were deemed too wet for play. India progressed thanks to their higher ranking and will play Pakistan in the semi-final.

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The Asian Games rules state that the higher-ranked team in the ICC Men's T20I rankings progresses if a knockout match is abandoned. India are ranked No. 1 in T20Is, while Afghanistan are ranked No. 10.

There is no reserve day for the quarter-final meaning, if no play is possible, India's superior ranking will determine the winner. Unfortunately, the weather in Nisshin did not relent, meaning no play was possible.

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Earlier, Pakistan also advanced to the semi-final after their quarter-final clash against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain. Both Pakistan and India had received byes and entered the competition only at the quarter-final stage. The possibility of an India vs Pakistan final remains should both win their respective semi-finals.