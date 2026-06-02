Viral Video Shows Raheem Sterling Recklessly Driving Lamborghini While Inhaling Nitrous Oxide From Balloon

A dashcam video allegedly showing England footballer Raheem Sterling driving a Lamborghini while inhaling from a balloon has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern and criticism over road safety. The former Chelsea footballer was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after he allegedly crashed his car into the barriers.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with many questioning the dangers of driving while using the substance. Neither Sterling nor his representatives had publicly commented on the footage at the time of writing.

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Sterling was arrested on Saturday and then later released on bail pending further enquiries. No other vehicles or persons were hurt. The 31-year-old was suspected to be in possession of a Class C drug and failed to provide a specimen as per the police statement.

Now a viral video appears to show Sterling behind the wheel of a high-performance Lamborghini as the vehicle repeatedly changes lanes and swerves across the road. During the clip, the driver is also seen inhaling from a balloon, which many social media users have identified as containing nitrous oxide, commonly known as "laughing gas"

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with many questioning the dangers of driving while using the substance. Neither Sterling nor his representatives had publicly commented on the footage at the time of writing.

What is Nitrous oxide?

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas used medically as an anaesthetic and pain reliever. However, it is also frequently misused recreationally for its short-lived euphoric and dissociative effects. The gas is typically inhaled from balloons filled using small metal canisters.

In the United Kingdom, possession of nitrous oxide for recreational use is illegal under the Psychoactive Substances Act, and the substance was reclassified as a Class C drug in 2023. Individuals found in unlawful possession can face fines, while supplying, producing or possessing nitrous oxide with intent to supply can result in criminal prosecution and potentially lengthy prison sentences.

The authenticity of the viral footage and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified, but the clip has reignited debate about drug use behind the wheel and the responsibilities of high-profile athletes as role models.