Viral Video Shows NFL Star Tyreek Hill Dragged Out Of His Car & Handcuffed By Miami-Dade Police

American football or NFL star Tyreek Hill was dragged out of his sports car outside Hard Rock Stadium last Sunday by the Miami-Dade Police as media reports stated that it was for careless driving and seat-belt violation. In a video, the 30-year-old was pinned to the ground after taking him out of the vehicle as a video of the same went viral on social media.

After the cops tapped on the NFL player's car window, Hill was heard saying, "Hey, don't knock on my window like that". The cop explained that he was not wearing his sealt belt. The situation intensified after the officer repeatedly told Hill to roll his window down. Sometime later, the officer pulled the athlete out of the car and placed him in handcuffs before pinning him onto the ground.

When body cams don’t stop the power trip, you know the problem is systemic.



If this is how they treat millionaire NFL player Tyreek Hill with the whole world watching, what do you think happens to regular people when no one’s looking?



They didn’t de-escalate, they instigated.… pic.twitter.com/wBApKR7Hjt — Dylan Allman (@DylanMAllman) September 10, 2024

Hill had notably handed his license over to the officer and requested him to let go after issuing a ticket. "When we tell you to do something, you do it, do you understand?”, an officer told Hill after handcuffing him. Hill's teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith were also with him in the car. The former was also handcuffed for trying to intervene during the situation.

"I was just doing what my uncle always told me to do if I was in a situation like that" - Tyreek Hill

In a press conference after the NFL game, Hill said the situation might have been worse if he wasn't a renowned athlete. He said, as quoted by BBC:

"I was just doing what my uncle always told me to do if I was in a situation like that, just listen, put your hands on the steering wheel. Gotta be careful, man. They said I was speeding, but I don't know,” he said. “What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Worst-case scenario, you know?"

The local police union issued a statement, claiming that Hill was 'uncooperative' and was driving in a way that put everyone in danger.