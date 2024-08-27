NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral

A Denver Broncos fan was involved in a violent fight at the team's pre-season NFL fixture on Sunday as he copped some lusty blows from the other fans at the venue. In a video surfaced on social media, the man holding a beer seemed to have something offensive to the two other two fans, who came down hard at him.

It's currently unclear when the brawl took place as Denver Broncos got the better of the Arizona Cardinals 38-12. A man holding Coors Light beer started chirping at another spectator, who lost his composure immediately. After landing a punch, the man holding the alcoholic drink went down, with another man punching him too.

Once he got back up, the man tried to locate his shoe that he had lost in the scrap. A security personnel had also rushed to the scene.

"When you score on defense, you are going to have some success" - Sean Payton

With the Broncos never trailing the Cardinals on their way to a convincing win, coach Sean Payton felt winning the game despite not playing so convincingly are hugely encouraging signs. Payton says he is highly pleased the way the Broncos have finished their pre-season. He said, as quoted by the official website:

"I liked the energy again. I thought even the guys that were not necessarily playing were into the game. That is encouraging. You can pick any number, and it is going to kind of give you the stat line. When you score on defense, you are going to have some success. I think we had two takeaways, and we protected the ball. So, overall, I was pleased with how we finished this preseason."