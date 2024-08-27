 NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral

NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral

The incident occurred during the NFL fixture between Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
article-image

A Denver Broncos fan was involved in a violent fight at the team's pre-season NFL fixture on Sunday as he copped some lusty blows from the other fans at the venue. In a video surfaced on social media, the man holding a beer seemed to have something offensive to the two other two fans, who came down hard at him.

Read Also
Indian-Origin Ex-Employee Of Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Team Gets 6.5 Yrs In Jail For Stealing ₹182...
article-image

It's currently unclear when the brawl took place as Denver Broncos got the better of the Arizona Cardinals 38-12. A man holding Coors Light beer started chirping at another spectator, who lost his composure immediately. After landing a punch, the man holding the alcoholic drink went down, with another man punching him too.

Once he got back up, the man tried to locate his shoe that he had lost in the scrap. A security personnel had also rushed to the scene.

"When you score on defense, you are going to have some success" - Sean Payton

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As Rescue Ops Continue; Visuals Surface
Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As Rescue Ops Continue; Visuals Surface
NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral
NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral
Top 5 Stocks For August 27: Indian Hotels, Ultratech, HCL Tech In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For August 27: Indian Hotels, Ultratech, HCL Tech In Focus
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: MBBS, BDS Merit List Declared, Choice Filling Begins
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: MBBS, BDS Merit List Declared, Choice Filling Begins

With the Broncos never trailing the Cardinals on their way to a convincing win, coach Sean Payton felt winning the game despite not playing so convincingly are hugely encouraging signs. Payton says he is highly pleased the way the Broncos have finished their pre-season. He said, as quoted by the official website:

"I liked the energy again. I thought even the guys that were not necessarily playing were into the game. That is encouraging. You can pick any number, and it is going to kind of give you the stat line. When you score on defense, you are going to have some success. I think we had two takeaways, and we protected the ball. So, overall, I was pleased with how we finished this preseason."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral

NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral

'Super Happy That...': Dominic Thiem Bids Emotional Goodbye To Tennis After Straight-Set Loss In US...

'Super Happy That...': Dominic Thiem Bids Emotional Goodbye To Tennis After Straight-Set Loss In US...

ICC Releases Schedule For Warm-up Fixtures Of Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India To Face South Africa...

ICC Releases Schedule For Warm-up Fixtures Of Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India To Face South Africa...

Is KL Rahul Staying With Lucknow Super Giants? Skipper Meets Owner Sanjiv Goenka Amid RCB...

Is KL Rahul Staying With Lucknow Super Giants? Skipper Meets Owner Sanjiv Goenka Amid RCB...

Women’s T20 World Cup: India To Face New Zealand In Their Opening Fixture, ICC Release Revised...

Women’s T20 World Cup: India To Face New Zealand In Their Opening Fixture, ICC Release Revised...