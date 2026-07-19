Viral Video Shows Kylian Mbappe Smiling After England Take 4-0 Lead In Third Place Clash

France captain Kylian Mbappe found himself at the centre of social media criticism during his side's FIFA World Cup bronze medal clash against England. The forward came under fire after television cameras captured him smiling and laughing moments after England scored their fourth goal in the first half.

France endured a miserable first half in the FIFA World Cup bronze medal match against England as the Three Lions stormed to a commanding 4-0 lead before the break. Bukayo Saka starred with two first-half goals, putting England firmly in control of the third-place playoff.

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The one-sided display sparked criticism from fans, who questioned Les Bleus' intensity in a match that appeared to carry little significance for the side. The backlash intensified on social media after television cameras captured France captain Kylian Mbappe smiling and laughing moments after England netted their fourth goal.

The visuals quickly went viral, with many supporters interpreting the forward's reaction as a sign that France had mentally checked out of the contest.

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Mbappe responds in style

The second half was a different affair as Mbappe tried to conjure an unlikely comeback. The Francd captain scored twice to become the leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history. He also went two ahead of Messi in the golden boot race.

Despite Mbappe's efforts, it was England who won the game, sealing a dramatic 6-4 win in Miami. Bukayao Saka scored a hat-trick in a thrilling end to the contest.