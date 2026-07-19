Kylian Mbappe Overtakes Lionel Messi In Golden Boot Race With Brace In FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Final

Kylian Mbappe edged ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot after finding the net in France's third-place playoff against England in Miami on Saturday. The France captain scored in the second half to take his tally to nine goals in the tournament, moving one clear of Messi.

Before Saturday's contest, Mbappe and Messi were level on eight goals each in the race for the Golden Boot. Messi, however, will have the opportunity to draw level or overtake the Frenchman when Argentina face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday.

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He later added a second to take his tally to 10 for the tournament. It was his 22nd goal in FIFA World Cups, making him the leading goal scorer in the history of the tournament. Lionel Messi held the record with 21, but Mbappe has now zoomed past him to become the most prolific player in FIFA World Cup history.