Viral Video Shows Kashmiri Cricketer Allegedly Assaulting Spectator After Altercation In Srinagar

A viral video showing a Kashmiri cricketer allegedly assaulting a spectator at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The incident took place on Sunday following a semifinal match in the Red Premier League (RPL). The cricketer, Jehangir Lone, was representing Royal Goodwill CC in the tournament.

Massive fight in local J&K Cricket Match

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The altercation reportedly occurred after Athwas India XI defeated Royal Goodwill CC by three wickets in the semifinal. Tensions escalated when supporters of the winning team entered the playing area to celebrate their victory. As players from the defeated side headed towards the pavilion, a confrontation allegedly broke out between Lone and a spectator.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show Lone confronting a man dressed in a white sweatshirt and jeans before punching and pushing him. Several people can be seeing trying to pull Lone off the spectator as he continued to trade blows.

Won't tolerate abuse: Lone clarifies reason behind fight

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Speaking to a local media outlet, Lone claimed that supporters of the opposition team abused him as his team made its way towards the pavilion. He alleged that the remarks included a derogatory slur targeting his mother, provoking him during the heated exchange. Explaining his reaction, Lone reportedly said, “I won't tolerate being abused,” while acknowledging that he lost his composure in the heat of the moment.