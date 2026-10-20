Fan Walks 2,390 Km To Meet Hardik Pandya; Cricketer Hugs Him, Offers Return Ticket | VIDEO

Ravi Kumar Rawat, a fan from Lucknow, reportedly walked nearly 2,390 km to meet Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya | Instagram/ravi_rawat_000_king

A fan from Lucknow walked nearly 2,390 kilometres to meet Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, travelling on foot from Lucknow to Mumbai before continuing towards Bengaluru. The fan, identified as Ravi Kumar Rawat, eventually met the cricketer, with a video of their interaction circulating on social media.

Fan Walks 2,390 Km To Meet Hardik Pandya

Ravi reportedly began his journey from Lucknow, covering nearly 1,400 kilometres on foot to reach Mumbai. He then continued towards Bengaluru, walking another 990 kilometres in the hope of meeting Hardik.

His journey reportedly covered a total distance of nearly 2,390 kilometres. Videos of the meeting have since surfaced on social media, showing Ravi interacting with the Indian cricketer. Hardik had moved his base from Mumbai to Bengaluru earlier this year as he continues to recover from his injury at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

During the meeting, Hardik greeted Ravi with a hug and spoke to him. The cricketer asked his manager to arrange a return ticket for the fan and checked whether he needed anything else.

In the video, Hardik can be heard saying, “Kuch chahiye toh bata dena,” which translates to “Let me know if you need anything.”

The interaction has drawn attention on social media, particularly Hardik’s offer to help Ravi with his return journey after the long trip.