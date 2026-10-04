Viral Video Shows Indian Fans Picking Up Garbage And Cleaning Stadium After IND Vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

A viral video from Japan has drawn praise on social media after Indian fans were seen cleaning up the stadium following the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Asian Games 2026. The footage showed supporters collecting discarded rubbish from the stands, reflecting the clean-up culture for which Japan is widely known.

The scenes emerged after India defeated Pakistan in the men's cricket final to win the gold medal at the Asian Games. While fans celebrated India's victory, a group of Indian supporters chose to stay back and pick up waste left around their seating area before leaving the venue.

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Indian Fans Win Praise For Cleaning Stadium

The video showed Indian fans moving through the stands and collecting plastic bottles, food wrappers and other pieces of rubbish scattered around the stadium. Some fans were also seen carrying bags as they gathered the waste, with the gesture quickly gaining attention online.

The gesture also brought back memories of the Japanese fans’ behaviour at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where supporters were repeatedly seen collecting rubbish from the stands after matches.

Following Japan’s 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in Dallas, fans stayed behind with blue bags to pick up discarded cups, wrappers and other waste, continuing a tradition that has become synonymous with Japanese football supporters. The practice, which has been associated with Japan’s World Cup supporters since the 1998 tournament in France, is rooted in the idea of leaving a place cleaner than it was found.

India put an all-round display at Korogi Park to clinch their second consecutive gold medal at Asian Games cricket on Saturday. Opting to bat, swashbuckling half-centuries from Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma helped them post a record 211/6. Hasan Nawaz threatened to take Pakistan over the finish line, but India survived and clinched another gold medal at Aichi-Nagoya.