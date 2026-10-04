Asian Games 2026: India Finishes 4th With 85 Medals As Shooting, Athletics Dip Despite Historic Hockey, Archery Success | X

Mumbai: India's sporting ambitions received a sobering reality check at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as a campaign that promised another leap forward ended with a significant dip from the record-breaking haul in Hangzhou.

India retained fourth place in the overall standings but finished with 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. That was 21 medals and seven gold fewer than the 106-medal haul at the previous edition.

China remained untouchable with 341 medals, including 169 gold. Japan finished second with 83 gold and 269 medals, while South Korea was third with 39 gold and 150 medals.

Chasing top-10 status by 2036 and a top-five ranking by 2047, India's numbers underline how difficult it will be to sustain progress.

India's fourth-place finish keeps it among Asia's leading sporting nations, but the gap at the top remains enormous. A late surge of 11 gold medals over the final two days proved crucial to retaining fourth spot.

Shooting was one of the biggest setbacks for India as the 30-member contingent returned with 15 medals, including three gold, compared with seven gold, nine silver and six bronze in Hangzhou.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's woeful form put paid to the country's plans to clinch medals in shooting while several shooters surrendered promising positions under pressure. Neeru Dhanda provided the standout performance, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games trap gold. She also won mixed team gold with Kynan Chenai and women's team silver.

Athletics suffered even before competition began when javelin star Neeraj Chopra withdrew with injury. Tajinderpal Singh Toor missed a hat-trick of Asian Games titles, while Murali Sreeshankar and Sarvesh Kushare settled for silver. Avinash Sable, returning from a serious knee injury, finished fourth in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

The women's 4x400m relay quartet of Kiran Pahal, M Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj delivered athletics' lone gold.

Uneven preparations also caused problems, with accommodation and transport issues disrupting routines and reducing recovery time.

Yet the Games offered evidence that India's medal base is broadening.

Archery delivered five gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Teenager Kumkum Mohod became the first Indian to win individual recurve gold, while India's recurve archers medalled in all five events.

Wrestling produced six medals, including gold for Sujeet Kalkal and Aman Sehrawat, while Nitesh Siwach and Sunil Kumar strengthened India's Greco-Roman showing. Tennis, however, drew a blank for the first time in 40 years.

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games golf gold, while Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Ankush Panghal struck gold in boxing.

Hockey provided the most significant team-sport success. India's women ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold by beating China 1-0 and secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The men's team retained its title and also booked an Olympic berth.

Cricket supplied the final flourish. India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's final after the women's team had also won gold, completing successful title defences.

Aichi-Nagoya ultimately presented two contrasting pictures. Historic triumphs showed India has the talent and expanding sporting base to challenge Asia's best, but the decline in shooting and athletics exposed weaknesses that cannot be ignored.

For India's ambitions beyond Asia, converting promise into medals consistently remains the central challenge.