Viral VIDEO Shows ICC Official Asks Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma To Leave The Field, She Refuses

Viral VIDEO Claims ICC Official Asks Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma To Leave The Field, She Refuses | X

Ahmedabad, March 12: The celebration videos of the Indian Cricket Team from the Narendra Modi Stadium after ICC T20 World Cup 2026 triumph are still surfacing on social media, another such video has come to the fore involving Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend. The viral video shows that an ICC official asked Mahieka Sharma to leave the field for a team photo and she refused. However, there are no reports about the incident and FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

The video was shared on social media platform X "@93Yorker" account. The user shared the video and said, "An ICC official asked Mahika Sharma to leave the field for Team photo-shot. But She Shamelessly kept standing there for attention."

The viral video shows that Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma are present in the middle of the Narendra Modi Stadium while the other team members are also seen celebrating the victory around. An ICC official approaches the couple and speaks to Mahieka.

However, he leaves after a small conversation. The conversation cannot be heard in the video, however, the user claimed in the post that the official asked Mahieka to step away for a team photo and left after she refused to do so.

Hardik Pandya is facing the ire from the fans on social media for being glued to his girlfriend during the celebration after the team won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Hardik was also targeted by the fans for hogging the trophy and keeping the other teammates waiting for it.

Another controversy erupted involving the all-rounder as he there were allegations that he disrespected the Indian flag during the celebration and case has also been filed against Hardik Pandya.