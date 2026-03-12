Hardik Pandya Voted As 'Biggest Red Flag' Cricketer In India's T20 WC Squad, 'His Ex-Wife Is Alone And He Is...' | X @mufaddal_vohra

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines, this time not for his on-field performance but for a viral fan poll about the “biggest red flag” cricketer in India’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup winning squad.

A vox-pop video circulating on social media shows a host asking cricket fans to name the “biggest red flag” player from the Indian team. In the clip, several fans can be seen immediately naming Hardik Pandya, sparking a wave of reactions online.

WATCH VIDEO:

One fan in the video explained their reasoning, saying, “Recently, he has a girlfriend and I think it is not appropriate as his ex-partner is alone and he's now enjoying his life.” The remark appears to refer to Pandya’s personal life following his separation from ex-wife Natasa Stankovic.

The cricketer and Natasa had previously announced their mutual separation, and Pandya is now dating Indian model Mahieka Sharma. During the T20 World Cup tournament, Mahieka was frequently spotted in the stands supporting Pandya and the Indian team. She was also seen celebrating with players and their families after India’s victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the team defeated the New Zealand national cricket team in the final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the video went viral, social media users quickly flooded the comment section with mixed opinions. Some fans echoed the sentiment from the video, with one writing, “Great player, but to be honest A BIG TIME RED FLAG.”

Comment | Instagram @arhamchordiaa

However, many others came to Pandya’s defence, arguing that moving on after a separation should not be judged. One user commented, “It’s strange how people react. When he was being mocked and going through a rough time, nobody really bothered. Now that he’s trying to be happy and move ahead, suddenly everyone calls him a red flag. Since when did moving on become wrong? Looks like the real problem is people’s selective sympathy.”

Another person pointed out, “I mean, but he is providing for his ex-wife and a kid, so what’s the issue?”