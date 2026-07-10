Viral Video Shows Gautam Gambhir in Animated Chat With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Dugout After Dismissal

A video featuring India head coach Gautam Gambhir having an animated conversation with young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the latter's dismissal has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion among cricket fans. The incident unfolded shortly after Sooryavanshi lost his wicket and returned to the dugout, still wearing his batting pads.

Broadcast cameras captured Gambhir speaking to the youngster in an intense yet focused discussion, with the clip quickly making the rounds online.

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While the exact details of the conversation remain unknown, many fans speculated that Gambhir was offering immediate feedback on the dismissal or discussing the decision-making behind the shot that ended Sooryavanshi's innings. Others saw it as an example of the India coach's hands-on approach to mentoring young players.

Gambhir, known for his no-nonsense attitude and emphasis on discipline and game awareness, has consistently backed India's emerging talents while encouraging them to learn from every outing. His animated interaction with Sooryavanshi reflected his active involvement from the dugout.

Despite the early end to his innings, Sooryavanshi continues to be regarded as one of India's most promising young batters. The viral clip has since generated plenty of discussion among fans, with many praising Gambhir's willingness to engage with youngsters immediately after key moments in a match