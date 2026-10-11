Viral Video Shows Female Fan In Tears After Shreyas Iyer’s Cheap Dismissal In IND Vs WI 3rd T20I

A female cricket fan has gone viral on social media after broadcast cameras captured her in tears during the third T20I between India and West Indies in Indore. The fan was seen wiping her face after Indian batter Shreyas Iyer was dismissed cheaply, with the emotional moment quickly catching the attention of viewers.

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Cameras Capture Fan’s Emotional Reaction To Shreyas Iyer’s Dismissal

The incident occurred during the third T20I between India and West Indies, when the television broadcast focused on the spectators in the stands. One female fan was visibly upset after Iyer lost his wicket, wiping tears from her face as the cameras captured her reaction.

Cricket fans often wear their hearts on their sleeves while watching their favourite players in action, and the viral moment offered another example of the emotional connection between supporters and the game. Iyer’s dismissal appeared to leave the fan heartbroken, with her reaction becoming a talking point beyond the action on the field.

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The clip quickly gained traction online, with social media users reacting to the fan’s emotional response to Iyer’s dismissal. While some viewers sympathised with her disappointment, others highlighted the passion with which fans follow their favourite cricketers.