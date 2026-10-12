Viral Video Shows Fan Holding Indian Tricolour Brutally Attacking Spectator During IND Vs WI 3rd T20I In Indore

A massive fight ensued in the IND vs WI 3rd T20I in Indore | Instagram/theawfulcontent

A shocking video of a brutal fight between spectators during the third T20 International between India and West Indies in Indore has gone viral on social media. . The incident reportedly took place in the stands at Holker Stadium in Indore during Sunday's high-scoring encounter, which saw India secure a 14-run victory to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Fan Wearing India Jersey Attacks Fellow Spectator

In the viral footage, a man wearing the Indian cricket team's jersey and holding the national tricolour can be seen standing up and turning around to attack another spectator. Despite attempts by people nearby to intervene and stop the confrontation, the man continues to assault the other individual.

The situation soon spirals out of control as the man grabs the other spectator, with both appearing to lose their balance and tumble over the seats.

While the specific reason behind the fight is unclear, the attacker's handling of the Indian national flag is questionable. The flag appeared to crumple during the altercation as he continued throwing his fists at the other spectator. There are strict laws which can attract imprisonment, a fine, or both.

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The third T20I itself witnessed an entertaining contest, with India defending a target of 225 runs to beat West Indies by 14 runs in Indore. The hosts restricted the visitors to 209/7 in 20 overs, with Arshdeep Singh claiming three wickets as India moved ahead in the series.