Viral VIDEO Shows CSK Warming Up Sans MS Dhoni At Wankhede Ahead Of MI Clash

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: X)

Mumbai, April 23: Excitement is brewing among the fans ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. A worrying news might come up for the CSK fans as a video has surfaced on social media showing the team warming up on the ground and MS Dhoni is not there with them.

However, there are several other videos which show MS Dhoni entering the stadium. However, suspense still prevails over MS Dhoni's participation in the biggest clash of the IPL 2026 season.

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MS Dhoni has been rested and is not available due to an injury. He has been rested for the first six matches of the IPL 2026. The CSK have played their six matches and they are ready to face Mumbai Indians in their seventh match. However, the fans are awaiting the return of their favourite MS Dhoni to step on the field.

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The fans will be anticipating and praying for the return of MS Dhoni in the match today. In the latest development, CSK have signed Akash Madhwal in replacement for their injured batter Ayush Mhatre as they injury concerns still haunt CSK.

Another star player, Rohit Sharma is also going through an injury. The fans will also be anticipating his return in the major game today.