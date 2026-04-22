IPL 2026: Struggling MI, CSK Seek Consistency As Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Focus Dominates Wankhede Clash

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face off at Wankhede amid form concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, April 22: Consistency will be the buzzword as far as former champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be concerned when they lock horns in a highly anticipated encounter at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

The build-up has been dominated by the availability of Indian cricket superstars and IPL giants Rohit Sharma of the Mumbai Indians and Mahendra Singh Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit, Dhoni availability in spotlight

Rohit was absent from the optional training session which the Mumbai Indians had on Tuesday evening at the Wankhede, while the legendary Dhoni, who is yet to play a game this season, went through a few drills indicating the possibility of featuring in the match.

MI look to build momentum

Mumbai Indians will be a relieved lot as they broke their unwanted streak of four consecutive losses with a thumping, morale-boosting victory against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The win was largely made possible by the supremely talented Tilak Varma, who struck a brilliant hundred, and Ashwani Kumar's excellent four-wicket haul.

However, batting concerns do remain for Mumbai, with the form of India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and MI skipper Hardik Pandya the main talking points.

Naman Dhir's batting in the last two games is encouraging for Mumbai Indians, and Jasprit Bumrah getting back among the wickets is certainly a plus point, although the form of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Pandya will be something to watch out for.

CSK search for balance

CSK began the tournament in search of form and the right combination, as most teams do, and just as they appeared to be settling, a hamstring injury to local talent Ayush Mhatre, who had scored 201 runs, dealt a major blow.

Super Kings find themselves back at the drawing board, looking to fill the gap in their batting reserves, with Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel among the options.

The team will be keen to see their batters fire collectively after a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, a match they should have closed out comfortably while chasing 130 off 90 balls with eight wickets in hand, but a lack of initiative from the middle order allowed SRH to turn the tide in their favour.

Key players under pressure

While Sarfaraz Khan has been consistent with 147 runs, he is yet to convert starts into a big innings despite holding a key batting role, especially with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad enduring a disappointing campaign with just 82 runs.

A lot will similarly ride on Sanju Samson (192 runs) as well, given that the India wicketkeeper-batter returns to the venue of his T20 World Cup semifinal heroics.

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Points table pressure builds

CSK will also be aiming to snap their two-match losing streak, banking on their strong recent record against Mumbai Indians, having won four of the last five encounters. With both teams on four points each, only net run rate separates seventh-placed MI (0.067) and eighth-placed CSK (-0.780), as in-form sides have already pulled ahead with eight or more points.

Boost for MI squad

For MI, English all-rounder Will Jacks has arrived in India, joined the camp ahead of Thursday’s match, and has been training at the Wankhede Stadium, with expectations that he will further strengthen the lineup.

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