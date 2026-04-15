IPL 2026: Struggling Mumbai Indians Face Rohit Sharma Injury Scare As Unbeaten Punjab Kings Eye Dominance At Wankhede

A struggling Mumbai Indians side will look to revive their Indian Premier League campaign while dealing with the possible absence of Rohit Sharma in their clash against an unbeaten Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Thursday. | X

Mumbai: A struggling Mumbai Indians side will look to revive their Indian Premier League campaign while dealing with the possible absence of Rohit Sharma in their clash against an unbeaten Punjab Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Thursday.

Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during Mumbai Indians’ previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Sunday and had to leave the field midway. His availability for this crucial fixture remains uncertain, adding to the team’s concerns ahead of a must-win encounter.

Even if Rohit is declared fit, Mumbai Indians will require a collective improvement to arrest their slide. The team, which appeared well-balanced on paper before the tournament, has endured a disappointing run despite beginning their campaign with a rare opening-match victory, their first in 13 seasons.

Following their recent defeat, the Mumbai Indians camp is expected to have reassessed their strategies, particularly their struggles during the powerplay, which have emerged as a major weakness.

In four matches, including a rain-curtailed game against Rajasthan Royals that featured just 3.2 overs of powerplay, Mumbai Indians have managed only three wickets in the first six overs. This lack of early breakthroughs has allowed opponents to dictate terms from the outset.

Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but is yet to claim a wicket in four matches, an unusual statistic for the Indian pace spearhead. Despite having an experienced pace unit that includes Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya, the returns have been underwhelming.

The issues are not limited to bowling. With the bat, Mumbai Indians have struggled to capitalise on the field restrictions in the powerplay. Unlike several in-form teams that have taken an aggressive approach early, Mumbai have failed to build momentum at the top.

This has placed significant pressure on the middle order, comprising Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, both of whom have not delivered consistently. While Suryakumar has registered a half-century, Tilak has endured a lean run with scores of 20, zero, 14 and one.

The absence of England all-rounder Will Jacks, who impressed during the T20 World Cup in March, has further weakened their balance.

Mumbai Indians will believe their problems stem more from execution than personnel, but the fact remains that they have suffered three consecutive defeats.

In their previous outing on a batting-friendly surface against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the bowlers conceded freely, consistently offering scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, the batters failed to recover from another subdued powerplay performance.

Spinners Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner were both expensive, often missing their lengths, although Santner managed to regain some control in the latter stages.

In contrast, Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have emerged as one of the most dominant teams this season. They have shown aggressive intent with the bat, highlighted by a blistering 93 without loss in the powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have formed a formidable partnership, while Iyer’s composure, along with the addition of Cooper Connolly, has strengthened the batting unit.

However, Punjab Kings have their own concerns in the bowling department. Lead pacer Arshdeep Singh has struggled for rhythm, conceding 149 runs from 84 balls across four matches and picking up just two wickets.

Despite this, Punjab Kings will enter the contest as favourites, given their unbeaten run and superior form. For Mumbai Indians, the match presents an opportunity to reset their campaign, but they will need to address both their powerplay deficiencies and overall execution to challenge a confident opposition.