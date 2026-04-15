IPL 2026: Keiron Pollard Tries His Hand At Batting During Mumbai Indians Practice Session At Wankhede | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 15: Mumbai Indians batting coach Keiron Pollard tried his hand at batting during the practice session at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians shared the video of the former West Indies all-rounder and MI star Keiron Pollard playing a few balls during the nets. The video shows Keiron Pollard hitting a few balls out of the park as he used to do for Mumbai Indians during their matches in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Viral Video

Keiron Pollard has changed his role in the Mumbai Indians squad and has joined the support staff as the batting coach of the team. He is also an active player in other global leagues like the ILT20 and SA20 after his retirement. Pollard announced his retirement from IPL in 2022 and took his job as batting coach.

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Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians is going through a rough patch in the current season of IPL 2026 as they have managed to win only 1 match out of their 4 games so far. MI is also going through major injury crisis as their star opener Rohit Sharma is reported to be going through a hamstring injury.

Injury Crisis

Rohit Sharma suffered the injury during the MI vs RCB match at Wankhede on Sunday. Rohit Sharma had to walk out of the ground and given retired out due to the injury. Uncertainty looms over availability of Rohit Sharma for their match against Punjab Kings on April 16 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.