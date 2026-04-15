Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Will Hitman Play In MI Vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash At Wankhede On April 16? | VIDEO

IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play In MI Vs PBKS Match At Wankhede On April 16? | Watch VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 15: Uncertainty surrounds the availability of Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma may or may not play in the Mumbai Indians squad as he is dealing with a slight hamstring issue. There are reports that the injury is not serious, but the team does not want to take any risk at this crucial stage for the team in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma also missed a practice session after the last match which raised concerns about the update on his injury. However, reports suggest that there is no major damage and the team will take the final call closer to the match. The decision will be based on how comfortable he feels.

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There are reports that Rohit Sharma faced this problem during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He looked on pain while batting and later had to leave the field after scoring 19 runs off 13 balls.

Rohit has been playing in good form this season despite this setback. He has already played a few good knocks and recently became the first Mumbai Indians player to score over 6,000 runs for the franchise.

A social media user shared an update and said, "Look guys, Rohit Sharma’s injury is not that serious that he’ll be out for 20–30 days. As far as I know, he will hardly miss just one match. The rest of the stories people are making are not accurate."

He also said, "There will be a press conference today at 5 PM, and everything will be clear then. So just relax there’s no need to panic. He was walking properly even when he retired hurt, and after that too he was moving normally."