Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Saying 'Bismillah' Before Historic World Cup Penalty In Portugal Vs Croatia Match

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the subject of a viral social media discussion after a video appeared to show him saying "Bismillah" moments before taking a crucial penalty. The clip has been widely shared by fans across multiple platforms, drawing attention to the Portuguese captain's pre-kick routine. The moment came during Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Croatia.

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The 41-year-old found the net from the spot to level the scores after Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perišić in Toronto. While composing himself before taking the shot, Ronaldo is seen to be speaking to himself. Videos circulating across social media platforms appear to show the five-time Ballon d'Or winner softly uttering the word "Bismillah" twice before beginning his run-up.

The Arabic phrase "Bismillah," meaning "In the name of God," is commonly recited by Muslims before starting an important task or undertaking. While it is unclear whether Ronaldo uttered the exact words, it is an action that the 41-year-old commonly performs before taking a penalty.

Beyond the viral moment, the penalty carried significant sporting importance. It marked Ronaldo's first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, adding another milestone to his illustrious international career. The strike was also his third goal of the 2026 tournament, helping Portugal erase Croatia's advantage before Ramos completed the comeback deep into stoppage time.

Ronaldo and Portugal will now face against Spain in the Round of 16.