FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ramos Power Portugal To Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia In Stoppage Time

Portugal produced a dramatic late comeback to beat Croatia 2-1 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash in Toronto, as substitute Gonçalo Ramos headed home a stoppage-time winner to book a blockbuster last-16 meeting with Spain. After trailing for much of the second half following Ivan Perišić's opener, Portugal fought back through Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty before Ramos completed the turnaround in the 94th minute.

Croatia seemed to have forced extra time but a VAR review ruled out Joško Gvardiol's goal for offside ending the Balkan nation's hopes.

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Portugal started brightly and could have been ahead within four minutes. Rafael Leão burst past the Croatian defence before cutting the ball back for Bruno Fernandes, whose first effort was saved by Dominik Livaković before Josip Šutalo blocked the rebound.

Pedro Neto continued to trouble Croatia's backline with a series of dangerous deliveries. One teasing cross narrowly evaded Cristiano Ronaldo, while another caused panic inside the penalty area before Leão volleyed over from close range.

The breakthrough came shortly after halftime through Ivan Perišić. Nikola Vlašić combined brilliantly with Josip Stanišić down the right flank before the Bayern Munich defender delivered a precise cross to the far post, where Perišić finished clinically beyond Diogo Costa.

Portugal finally found their equaliser after a VAR review spotted Nikola Vlašić pulling Renato Veiga inside the penalty area during a corner. The referee pointed to the spot, and Ronaldo made no mistake, calmly sending Livaković the wrong way to score his third goal of the tournament and his 11th in FIFA World Cup history.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Leão delivered an inviting cross into the six-yard box, where Gonçalo Ramos rose above the Croatian defence to head home and spark wild celebrations among the Portugal players and coaching staff.

Croatia almost had the final word when Mario Pašalić squared for Joško Gvardiol to score deep into added time. However, after another VAR review, Pašalić was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up, preserving Portugal's dramatic victory.

Portugal will now face Spain in Dallas on July 6 for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.