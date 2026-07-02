'One Will Play Their Last World Cup Game': 41-Year-Old Ronaldo Faces Ex-Teammate 40-Year-Old Modric In Portugal Vs Croatia Knockout Clash

Portugal vs Croatia is expected to be one of the matches of the FIFA World CUp 2026 when the two European darkhorses clash in the Round of 32 clash on Friday (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo will go up against his old Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric in a what is a winner takes all knockout match in Toronto.

While the prospect of Modric and Ronaldo going head to head is exciting, it could also mean an emotional goodbye for either of them. Ronaldo is 41 and Modric is 40 and both are playing their last FIFA World Cup. A defeat would eliminate them, while also largely calling curtains on their legendary careers.

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Ronaldo and Modric shared the dressing room at Real Madrid between 2012 and 2018, helping the Spanish giants dominate European football. Together, they won four UEFA Champions League titles, two Club World Cups and several domestic trophies, forging one of the most successful partnerships of the modern era.

Ronaldo continues to lead Portugal with his trademark hunger for goals, while Modric remains Croatia's midfield orchestrator, defying age with his composure and vision. The high-stakes encounter guarantees that only one of the two veterans will progress.

For the defeated captain, it could mark the final appearance on football's grandest stage, ending a World Cup journey that has inspired millions across generations.

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Portugal reached the Round of 32 after finishing runners-up in Group K with a win over Uzbekistan and draws against DR Congo and Colombia. Croatia also advanced as Group L runners-up, recovering from an opening defeat to England with victories over Panama and Ghana. Their reward is a blockbuster knockout clash in Toronto, where only one of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić will keep his World Cup dream alive.