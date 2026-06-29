Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal To Wear Away Kit Against Croatia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Knock Out Clash; Can They Break The 'White Jersey Curse'?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal To Wear Away Kit Against Croatia | X

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will wear their away kit when they face Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 on Thursday (July 2) at the Toronto Stadium in Canada. The kit choice has gone viral among fans and they are worried due to a long-running superstition linked to Portugal's white jerseys.

Away Kit

Portugal will wear their new white and lagoon-green away kit, designed by PUMA. Croatia will also play in their away strip, wearing a deep-blue Nike jersey instead of their famous red-and-white checkered home shirt. FIFA decided the kit colours to avoid a clash between the two teams.

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The 'Curse'

The fans are raising concerns over Portugal's record while wearing their away kit at major tournaments. Every time Portugal have worn their white alternate jersey at the FIFA World Cup, they have been knocked out of the competition. This has led many fans to call it the "away kit curse."

Away Kit Record

Some of Portugal's most painful exits in the white jersey include defeats to Spain at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Portugal also suffered European Championship eliminations against Spain in Euro 2012 and Belgium in Euro 2020 while wearing their away colours.

Will The Curse Strike Again?

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading Portugal once again, fans will hope the team can finally end the curse or the jinx related to the away kit. The Round of 32 clash against Croatia now carries an extra layer of excitement as supporters wait to see whether Portugal can rewrite history or if the "away kit curse" will strike again.