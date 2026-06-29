Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Invite Cristiano Ronaldo To White House For Coffee After FIFA World Cup 2026? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Claim

Did Donald Trump Invite Cristiano Ronaldo To White House For Coffee After FIFA World Cup 2026? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Claims | X

A viral post on X claims that US President Donald Trump has re-invited Portugal star footballer and captain Cristiano Ronaldo to the White House for a cup of coffee after the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, there is no official evidence to support this claim.

Parody Account

The viral post was shared by an account named Fanbrizio Rovaldo which is not the well-known football journalist Fabrizio Romano. The account clearly describes itself as "PARODY ACCOUNT. NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANYONE." This means its posts are intended as humour or satire and should not be treated as genuine news.

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The claim has also not been confirmed by the White House, Donald Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo or any credible news organisation. As of now, there is no official announcement that Trump has invited Ronaldo for a coffee after the World Cup.

Ronaldo Was Invited To The White House Earlier

While this latest claim is false, Cristiano Ronaldo was officially invited to the White House in November 2025. He attended a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After the event, Ronaldo also thanked Trump on social media for the invitation and warm welcome. Trump also acknowledged Ronaldo during his speech and joked that his son Barron was a big fan of the Portuguese football star.

Verdict

False: The viral claim that Donald Trump has re-invited Cristiano Ronaldo to the White House for a cup of coffee after the FIFA World Cup 2026 originated from a parody X account. There is no official confirmation that such an invitation has been made. Ronaldo's only confirmed White House invitation was the one he attended in November 2025.